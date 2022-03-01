Triple murder case: Slain advocate’s brother among three arrested

LAHORE:Three suspects among slain advocate’s brother were taken into custody in a triple-murder case here on Sunday.

Police booked the brother and cousins of an advocate murdered along with his wife and daughter in Chung police limits. Victim advocate Amanat Ali was slaughtered in his house along with his wife and their two-month-old daughter was strangled. The accused identified as Muhammad Ameen, his son, nephew and other suspects were allegedly involved in the triple-murder case. Accused Ameen had also murdered his father Muhammad Rasheed in 2014 in connivance with his son, according to the FIR. Inspector Muhammad Saleem of Motorway Police, another sibling of Amanat and suspect Ameen, is the complainant of the FIR registered by Chung police. Their mother Nazeeran Bibi, Saif Ali and Jamshed Ali, brothers of victim Shabana Bibi, have been mentioned as eye-witnesses in the case. The suspects had locked old woman Nazeeran Bibi after making the family hostage at gunpoint and stuck a tape on the mouths of deceased Amanat Ali and his wife Shabana before killing them.

According to the FIR, prime suspect Muhammad Amin, his sons Raza Amin, Shahzad Amin, cousin Babar alias Babri and three unidentified suspects had entered the Agric Town housing society at Raiwind Road in the morning at around 7.14 am on a car and a bike. According to CCTV footages, they left the society at around 8.42 am. The suspects carrying fire arms had barged into the house. The suspects took Shahbana and Amanat to different washrooms on ground floor to slaughter them.

“The conflict at present is also property”, Muhammad Saleem, the complainant said. “Suspect Muhammad Amin had murdered his father over property in 2014. A case 823/14 is registered in Chung Police,” he added.

Police took three suspects including Shahzad Amin, Babar alias Babri into custody. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made. An investigator said a few evidence in the case were yet to be matured and arrests were to be made. The senior officers might hold a press conference to announce conclusion of the investigations.