Plot, house retrieved; handed over to owners

LAHORE:Police have retrieved a house and a plot from squatters and handed over them to their owners.

Police retrieved a four-marla plot of one Ghulam Rasool from illegal occupants and has registered a case against them at police station Nishtar Colony. In the second incident, a land grabber property dealer, Khalid, got a house on a rent from the sister of a poor street hawker, Ramzan, and refused to vacate it. Complainant Ramzan and his sister Shamim Bibi lodged a written complaint against the accused with the office of Capital City Police Chief.

Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev ordered SSP Discipline Ejaz Rasheed to look into both the matters. He initiated inquiry and retrieved the occupied properties from the possession of illegal tenants. The complainants lauded the efforts of Capital City Police Chief Fayyaz Ahmad Dev and his team to make provincial capital free of land mafia and land grabbers.

The citizens visited the office of the CCPO and met Fayyaz Ahmad Dev to express their gratitude over the prompt action and redress of their grievances. The citizens presented CCPO Fayyaz Ahmad Dev flowers. The CCPO appreciated the performance of SSP Discipline Ejaz Rasheed and his team to solve the issues and reiterated his commitment to make the City free from land mafia and goons. He said there is no room for land grabbers.