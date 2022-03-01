CM Usman Buzdar opens polio drive

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the five-day polio vaccination campaign by administering vaccine doses to the children. School Education Minister Murad Raas, SACM Hasaan Khawar and Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar also administered polio vaccination drops to the children. Two days are reserved for the under-five children who remained deprived of the vaccine.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said that 22 million children would be administered polio vaccine by 150,000 workers who have not only been trained about corona SOPs but also given PPEs for personal safety. It is satisfying that no polio case was reported during the last 14 months which is a valid proof of strenuous government efforts in this regard, he added. Similarly, all environmental samples have been reported free from polio virus during the last seven months in Punjab, he added.

However, the chief minister stressed that continuous efforts were needed to make Pakistan polio-free and termed anti-polio workers heroes who go door to door to ensure that no child is left behind.The chief minister directed to administer anti-polio vaccine to children coming from other provinces and added that precautionary measures would be fully followed for anti-polio workers.

GREETS NATION: The chief minister felicitated nation on successful holding of PSL-7 event and thanked the foreign players for their participation.

In a statement here Monday, the chief minister appreciated the efforts of line departments, adding that cricket fans enjoyed the sports event in a peaceful and congenial atmosphere. This event has given a strong message to the world that Pakistan was a peaceful country and it was sanguine that the PSL-7 had fully rejuvenated the nation, he added.

seeks report: Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about murder of 14-year-old boy in Sialkot and directed early arrest of the accused along with provision of justice to the bereaved family.

P&SHD SECY: The Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Special Secretary Saleha Saeed chaired an important meeting regarding anti-polio campaign on Monday. Talking about the decline in polio cases, Special Secretary said, "The fact that not a single polio case has been reported for the last 14 months is an achievement and its credit goes to the efforts of Health Department.