Right to exist

International Women’s Day is just around the corner. Unfortunately, a large number of Pakistani women are still deprived of their constitutional rights. In many areas, girls are not allowed to get education – they are born just to be married off. This is ridiculous. Girls should not only have the right to education, but also the freedom to choose educational fields on their own.
Women should be allowed to exercise their basic rights, like choosing their partners or filing for divorce. It is high time people realised that women are not objects. The government must enforce laws made to protect women to ensure that all forms of abuse and violence against women are stopped.
Zuha Ather Khan
Lahore
Prices of daily commodities such as vegetables, poultry products, water, gas, and electricity have been on the rise...
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two-day visit to Russia just as Russia invaded Ukraine was unfortunate and ill-timed....
A major issue faced by the people of Pakistan is unemployment. According to the Labour Force Survey published by the...
Prime Minister Imran Khan paid an official visit to Russia. He and President Putin held a meeting that lasted over...
This refers to the article, ‘The education paradox’ by Iftikhar Durrani . The writer discusses the conundrum that...
This refers to the article, ‘The great Biden robbery’ by Zeeshan Salahuddin . The writer rightly criticises...
Comments