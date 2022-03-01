Right to exist

International Women’s Day is just around the corner. Unfortunately, a large number of Pakistani women are still deprived of their constitutional rights. In many areas, girls are not allowed to get education – they are born just to be married off. This is ridiculous. Girls should not only have the right to education, but also the freedom to choose educational fields on their own.

Women should be allowed to exercise their basic rights, like choosing their partners or filing for divorce. It is high time people realised that women are not objects. The government must enforce laws made to protect women to ensure that all forms of abuse and violence against women are stopped.

Zuha Ather Khan

Lahore