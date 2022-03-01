Realigning

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid an official visit to Russia. He and President Putin held a meeting that lasted over three hours. They discussed matters relating to the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline, Islamophobia and improving relations. Despite such a lengthy and varied discussion, no agreement was signed.
After independence, India opted to align with Russia while Pakistan tried to strengthen relations with the US. In doing so, we have paid a huge price. Now Pakistan must work to improve its relations with Russia, which is one of the biggest exporters of oil, gas and wheat in the world. All these Pakistan needs. Enhancing relations with Russia will help the country.
Abdul Ahad Ghunyo
Ghotki
