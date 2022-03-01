Ex-minority MPA Arif Bhatti joins PML-F

After spending more than four years in the Pakistan Peoples Party, Arif Bhatti announced on Monday he had joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F).
He made the announcement in a meeting with PML-F Sindh Secretary General Sardar Abdul Rahim at the party’s office. Welcoming Bhatti into the party, Rahim said the religious minorities were ignored by the other political parties, but the PML-F under the leadership of Pir Pagara always spoke about the protection of the minorities.
He claimed that the reason behind politicians wanting to join the PML-F was its soaring popularity. “There is no discrimination in our party based on religion, and we welcome Arif Bhatti into our ranks,” he added.
Bhatti had earlier served as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s former minority lawmaker; however, he later announced joining the PPP in the presence of PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro and other leaders in June 2017.
Police on Monday claimed arresting man within two hours of the murder of a teenage girl in Baldia Town.Police said...
Healthcare professionals at an interactive session on Sunday urged the print and electronic media journalists covering...
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has started the construction of Shabbirabad Johar Road connecting Ameer Khusro...
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on asked the federal and provincial governments on Monday about...
All educational institutions including across the province will remain closed on today 1 to observe Shab-e-Meraj. On...
The Pakistan Peoples Party is afraid of harsh reaction from people, due to which it forcefully closed shops in the...
Comments