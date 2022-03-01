Ex-minority MPA Arif Bhatti joins PML-F

After spending more than four years in the Pakistan Peoples Party, Arif Bhatti announced on Monday he had joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F).

He made the announcement in a meeting with PML-F Sindh Secretary General Sardar Abdul Rahim at the party’s office. Welcoming Bhatti into the party, Rahim said the religious minorities were ignored by the other political parties, but the PML-F under the leadership of Pir Pagara always spoke about the protection of the minorities.

He claimed that the reason behind politicians wanting to join the PML-F was its soaring popularity. “There is no discrimination in our party based on religion, and we welcome Arif Bhatti into our ranks,” he added.

Bhatti had earlier served as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s former minority lawmaker; however, he later announced joining the PPP in the presence of PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro and other leaders in June 2017.