JI seeks accountability over Karachi package

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on asked the federal and provincial governments on Monday about details of the Rs1,100 billion Karachi package and the Karachi Transformation Plan — announced some 18 months ago.
Talking to office-bearers of the JI’s Karachi chapter, he directed the party workers to expedite their door-to-door campaign in connection with Karachi rights caravans which would be staged all over the city. Rehman said both the federal and provincial governments as well as the past regime handled the megalopolis as a step daughter and compelled the citizens to face immense problems to fulfil their own greed and to some extent due to their incapability.
Talking about the next phase of the Karachi Rights Movement, he said that the campaign belonged to each and every Karachiite without any discrimination of cast, colour and creed. The JI leader also reiterated the party’s demand for holding a fresh census under de jure formula. He lambasted the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for their dual standards over the issue.
