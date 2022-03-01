Sindh’s educational institutes to remain closed today

All educational institutions including across the province will remain closed on today 1 to observe Shab-e-Meraj. On Monday as the Sindh Education and Literacy Department Secretary has issued a statement in which he says that all schools, colleges, and universities would remain close on Tuesday.

This decision has been made as per the schedule that was recently approved by the SLED steering committee meeting. According to the steering committee “on March 1, all educational will remain closed to observe Shab-e-Meraj". However, the universities and boards department, Sindh college education department have not issued any notification or circular whether they would remain closed or not.