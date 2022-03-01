Sindh’s educational institutes to remain closed today

All educational institutions including across the province will remain closed on today 1 to observe Shab-e-Meraj. On Monday as the Sindh Education and Literacy Department Secretary has issued a statement in which he says that all schools, colleges, and universities would remain close on Tuesday.
This decision has been made as per the schedule that was recently approved by the SLED steering committee meeting. According to the steering committee “on March 1, all educational will remain closed to observe Shab-e-Meraj". However, the universities and boards department, Sindh college education department have not issued any notification or circular whether they would remain closed or not.
Police on Monday claimed arresting man within two hours of the murder of a teenage girl in Baldia Town.Police said...
After spending more than four years in the Pakistan Peoples Party, Arif Bhatti announced on Monday he had joined the...
Healthcare professionals at an interactive session on Sunday urged the print and electronic media journalists covering...
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has started the construction of Shabbirabad Johar Road connecting Ameer Khusro...
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on asked the federal and provincial governments on Monday about...
The Pakistan Peoples Party is afraid of harsh reaction from people, due to which it forcefully closed shops in the...
Comments