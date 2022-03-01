PPP paying people for participation in long march, alleges PTI leader

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is afraid of harsh reaction from people, due to which it forcefully closed shops in the districts where its long march passed.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said this on Monday while addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly building.

He remarked that the PPP’s march was not a march of the common people but of tribal chieftains and landlords who were using official resources. He claimed that the route of the march in Thatta and other areas were cordoned off because they wanted to keep people away.

“Wherever Bilawal goes, a catastrophic situation arises there and the same was witnessed in Thatta where roads leading to hospitals were blocked and patients had no other option but to walk two kilometres to reach the hospital,” the PTI leader claimed.

He said the PPP had failed miserably to deliver in Sindh and the people of the province wanted to make Bilawal and other PPP leadership accountable for their failure. “It is the last tenure of the PPP in Sindh as people are fed up with their bad governance, maladministration, and corruption.”

He added that the PTI’s Huqooq-e-Sindh March is the march by people to save Sindh and get the province rid of Zardari. The march led by Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umer and Ali Zaidi would continue with the support of the people of Sindh and would achieve its objectives, he said.

“We have asked some questions from the PPP before the beginning of their march and they should march ahead after answering the questions and stating the state of affairs in Sindh,” he said.

Sheikh said that if the PPP had support of the public, they did not need official resources as vehicles of police and fire brigade were seen installing flags and carrying tents for the PPP’s camps. He alleged that tax money was being utilised for rallies and gatherings of a political party.

He said the PPP did not find workers for the march in Karachi and they paid 10 to 30 thousand rupees to workers for ensuring their participation in the march. Some 13 years ago, the PPP government earmarked Rs37 billion for Karachi in the annual budget while in the current budget Rs38 billion were allocated for the metropolis, the PTI leader said, adding that in its 14-year tenure, not a single drop of potable water was added to the water supply system of Karachi.

Sheikh went on to claim that modern transit facilities were provided by Imran Khan-led federal government to the city. The opposition leader said Bilawal was answerable for all these crimes. In Nawabshah, he added, people of the Zardari community killed five people belonging to the Bhand community and the victim families wanted justice.

“Over six million children in Sindh are out of schools and education and health departments in the public sector have collapsed while the PPP is resisting issuance of health cards in the province,” he said, insisting that the PPP was accountable to the people of Sindh for depriving them of all the basic facilities.