CTD arrests two ‘target killers’

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Sindh, has announced the arrests of two men, including an activist of a political party, who were allegedly involved in target killings and other crimes.

A CTD investigation team claimed arresting a man on Monday on a charge of his involvement in the Saudi Consulate grenade attack in 2011. In a statement, the department said on Monday the team carried out a raid on a tip-off about the presence of suspects in the West Range area and apprehended Syed Zaki Kazmi after some resistance.

During the interrogation, he said he was associated with the Mehdi group, and identified his accomplices as Kashif, Ibrar, Mohsin, Ali alias Bubloo, Sikandar, Rashid and Kashan. He further disclosed that in 2011 he along with his associates had lobbed a grenade at the Saudi Consulate. Later, he said, he said he remained involved in target killings.

The statement said that in 2010 Kazmi along with his accomplices had targeted Imran in the Shara-e-Noor Jehan area. During the same year, they had targeted Dr Khursheed at his clinic in the Iqbal Market police remit.

He was also allegedly involved in lobbing a grenade at a mosque situated in the Taimuria police remit, where several worshipers were injured. In a second encounter, CTD personnel arrested an alleged target killer associated with a political party.

According to a statement, after an informant tipped off the CTD cell tasked with solving target killing cases about the presence of notorious hitmen in New Karachi, anti-terror cops conducted a raid and arrested Fazalur Rehman alias Fazlu after facing some resistance.

During the interrogation, the suspect admitted that he was involved in a number of target killing cases and was the incharge of a team of hitmen in Lines Area. He was also a former unit incharge of the same area and had been involved in target killings from 2011 to 2015. He was also allegedly involved in police encounters, attempts to murder and other crimes.

In 2011 he along with his companions targeted Adeel, owner of Habib Sweets in Lines Area, after he refused to pay extortion money. In 2012 he along with his accomplices targeted MQM worker Salahuddin in Lines Area. During the same area, he had also targeted MQM councillor Babu in PECHS.

Rehman also targeted Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ali Mohsin Naqvi in 2012 when he was returning home after dropping his children at school. Also in 2012, he along with his associates had attacked a police mobile in the Brigade police limits.