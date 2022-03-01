SECP specifies trustee registration

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) specified eligibility criteria and enabling framework to register as a trustee of open-end or close-end schemes, a notification said.

A public limited company having principal business of providing trustee services to collective investment schemes (CIS), pension funds, real estate investment trusts (REIT) schemes and private funds, is eligible for registration, the regulator notified on Monday.

The minimum equity requirement for eligibility has been set at Rs100 million or 0.10 percent of the net assets under its trusteeship, whichever is higher. The applicant should also have at least one financial institution or an insurer with a net equity of at least Rs1 billion, as a major shareholder.

The SECP further specified that the directors, chief executive, and major shareholders would comply with fit and proper criteria, and shall be subject to prior approval of the commission. Listed companies code of corporate governance would also be applicable on the trustee company, it informed.

With this initiative, the regulator aims to strengthen the fund management sector, bring more transparency, increase digitalisation, and promote a healthy corporate culture.