Gold climbs Rs650/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market went up by Rs650 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs128,600 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs558 to Rs110,254.

In the international market, gold rates rose by $15 to $1,905 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,470 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,260.28. Local jewelers said gold rates in the local market remained lower by Rs3,500 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.