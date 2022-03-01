Bureaucratic burdens

LAHORE: Each government that assumes power tries to address the issue of circular debt by increasing power tariff and inefficient operation of state owned entities by restructuring them. The issues have compounded with every change in government.

Our planners on both sides of the political divide are averse to taking difficult decisions that comprise of confronting the vested interests to improve efficiencies, eradicating corruption and making appointments on merit. The entire world is producing energy from the same inputs that we use.

Planners must ponder why the regional economies are producing power at lower rates. One reason is that we entered into flawed agreements with independent power producers. But this is only partly true.

Our power system is plagued with mismanagement, corruption, and incompetent human resource. Power rates will come down appreciably if the line losses are brought to the global level and the entire billed amount of power is recovered.

There are officials who are minting money besides their salaries and perks to facilitate power thieves. Then there are officials who are frightened to recover power dues from influential defaulters.

They do not dare even to cut off power supplies of the defaulters. The defaulted amount continues to rise. These facts are known to every ruling party that assumes power. But the remedy that requires transparency and appointments on merit is not practiced.

Staff of the power companies stay glued to their seats. They do not bother to ensure that there are no loose wires in the distribution system. They even ignore the kundas (a way of getting power by connecting the wires to the live transmission lines). This happens not only in rural areas or in Sindh, Balochistan or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but also in cities like Lahore.

Live connections can be seen in the villages along the canal going towards Bahria town from Thokar Niaz Baig. This area is now almost the center of the city, and the villages are surrounded by many posh societies. This practice is in vogue in most of the big cities. The management of power distribution companies is not pushed to remove kundas. In big cities this provision of power without meter is provided against a rent that goes into the pockets of the line staff.

The practice of reversing the meter has been checked after the installation of electronic meters. But crooks have found a way!. They take out the electronic meter and replace it with a fake dysfunctional meter to give the impression that the power is being supplied legally. They install the actual meter after two to three months and then again replace it.

Practice goes unnoticed as it is done with the connivance of the entire staff and everyone gets their due share. There is no concept of penalising the line staff. In case of discovery of a fraud, the household is penalised (and duly compensated in subsequent bills). Line staff should be apprehended and prosecuted as well, which might uncover the employees’ cartels in the distribution system. Things would improve if the ruling elite had no role in appointments and transfers.

The oft repeated contention of the government on privatisation is that the government has no role in doing business. But if we look at the structure of all publicly owned companies, the top management is saddled with bureaucrats or armed forces officers.

Both have no experience of managing a business entity. This way the government hands over the reigns of multibillion rupee companies to inexperienced hands. Bureaucrats get perks and salaries much above what they draw from their government job. They come on deputation of three years and draw the deputation allowance as well.

Most stay for over three years. The public sector companies need dedicated professionals in the field that the company operates in. Professionals should be given a free hand in making decisions.

They must be accountable in case of fraud, corruption and nepotism by not being thrown to NAB (wolves) if some professional decision fails to deliver. Public sector companies should be a no go area for the bureaucracy. Not even the highest officer in bureaucracy should have any say in its affairs and they should not sit on its board as well. Let the company operate on commercial lines.

If there is a need to reduce the staff, the state should not resist it in the name of saving employment. Political appointees and persons inducted without merit must go.

They might be considered for reappointment if they prove better on merit and there is a position available. The excess staff should be absorbed by the government elsewhere (if it desires so). We cannot revamp public sector companies operated bureaucratically by inexperienced managers (non-professional bureaucrats).