‘Fragmented industries, racketeering brokers big blips on govt radar’

ISLAMABAD: Resolution of issues such as fragmented industries, profiteering by middleman, producers-markets divide, and access to capital as well as financial intermediation was this government’s foremost priority, country's top financial manager said on Monday.

It was stated by Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Finance and Revenue, during a meeting with Knut Ostby, Resident Representative United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at Finance Division. During the meeting, Tarin said any assistance of the UNDP in these areas would be welcomed.

Otsby, the UNDP’s resident representative, who was leading the delegation, comprising top officials of the agency, briefed the meeting about UNDP’s commitment toward achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He maintained that for developing countries, it was easier to achieve SDGs with support of multilaterals and engagement with the private sector. The UBDP official further said that ‘Development for Everybody’ was at the center of UNDP’s development agenda.

On the same lines, UNDP was focusing on sustainable investment potential present in the private sector of Pakistan, Otsby added. The UNDP’s team was also detailed about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s passion for ‘Investment in Sustainable Infrastructure’, which was commended by them.

According to the official statement, the finance minister gave the UNDP team an overview of the ongoing economic challenges and respective reform projects being undertaken by the government.

He said the government was committed to introduce reforms in various sectors for tackling longstanding structural issues with a special focus on sustainable and inclusive growth. Tarin informed the meeting the loans for agriculture, production, and business development were being disbursed.

The government was moving from trickle-down to bottom-up approach for a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable development, he added. UNDP’s Ostby appreciated and supported the present government’s the efforts for improving social and economic sectors of the country.

He said UNDP was committed to support Ehsaas and Kamyab Pakistan Programmes, and explore further areas to assist Pakistan in its endeavours for sustainable development. Ammara Durrani, Assistant Resident Representative UNDP, Haroon Sharif, Senior Technical Advisor UNDP on Financing for Development, Umer Akhlaq Malik, Policy Analyst UNDP, and other senior officials also participated in the meeting.