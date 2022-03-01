Stocks rally betting on rewarding results

Stocks rocked between losses and gains to eventually end strong, largely betting on some rewarding financial results this week, amid global rally, traders said.

Benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index strengthened by 476.77 points or 1.08 percent to close at 44,461.01 points, after testing a high and a low of 44,557.10 and 43,639.17 points.

Arif Habib Corp’s Ahsan Mehanti said stocks showed sharp recovery as global stocks recovered and investors weighed strong earnings in the banking sector amid higher global crude oil prices.”

Strong financial results and speculations of a global rebound if Russia-Ukraine talks succeed, gave the market a big leg up, Mehanti said. KSE-30 Shares Index also increased 221.81 points or 1.30 percent to 17,312.87 points compared with 17,091.06 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares eased 33 million shares to 208.12 million from 241.63 million. Similarly, trading value also fell to Rs6.063 billion from Rs6.737 billion. Market capital increased to Rs7.612 trillion from Rs7.537 trillion.

Out of 340 active shares in the session, 226 posted gains, 96 losses, while 18 remained unchanged. According to Topline Securities market review, the apex bourse kicked off on a negative note on geopolitical concerns amid increased local political noise.

During the trade, the index at one time declined to an intraday low of 339 points, down 0.77 percent. However, some recovery was observed in latter hours of trade, as value investors came out to accumulate stocks near 44,000 points level, which pushed the index higher into the green zone.

Searl Pakistan in its 2QFY22 financial result announced earnings per share (EPS) of Rs2.6, down 6 percent year-on-year. The result was better-than-expected because of strong other income.

Banking, cement, fertiliser, and power stocks took the lead with MEBL, LUCK, ENGRO, and HUBC cumulatively adding 164 points to the index. On the flip side, COLG, NBP, and TRG lost weighed it down by 36 points.

Rafhan Maize jumped Rs233.33 to Rs11,000/share to become the best performer of the day, followed by Indus Motor Company that raced to Rs1,473.90/share after securing Rs55.90. Colgate Palm shed Rs83 to close at Rs2,172/share to emerge as the worst loser of the session, followed by Unilever Foods that shed Rs50 to end at Rs21,400/share.

Analysts at Arif Habib Ltd (AHL), in their daily report, said the market opened under pressure owing to concerns over higher fuel prices-led inflation and overheated commodities cycles.

The trading activities continued to remain sideways as the market witnessed hefty volumes in the third tier stocks, the brokerage said.

According to AHL report, late value buying led the index to close in the green zone. Agritech Limited led volumes chart with 15.67 million traded, followed by TPL Properties with 14.27 million shares.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Flying Cement (R), WorldCall Telecom, Ghani Global Holdings, Cnergyico PK, Telecard Limited, TRG Pakistan Ltd, Aisha Steel Mills, and K-Electric Ltd. Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 71.80 million shares from 299.74 million shares.