March round of anti-polio drive kicks off

PESHAWAR: More than 6.3 million children will be vaccinated against polio as the March round of the anti-polio drive has been kicked off in the province.

In a press statement issued on Monday, Additional Secretary Health (Polio) and Coordinator Emergency Operations Centre, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Basit, said that the March round of anti-polio drive was planned in the entire province with the first round concluded in Bannu and D era Ismail Khan divisions while the second phase will be carried out in the rest of 29 districts.

He said that the total target of the campaign was 63,62,104 for which 30,822 total teams have been established out of which 27610 were mobile, 1909 fixed, 1155 transit and 148 roaming teams.

To ensure the quality of the campaign, 7,446 areas in charge have been deployed, he said, adding over 43,000 police personnel have been deployed to provide foolproof security to teams, he added.

Abdul Basit said that every campaign is an opportunity to vaccinate children and reach out to the vulnerable communities at their doorsteps. The official said that the province had made good progress in the battle against polio despite multiple challenges as no wild poliovirus case was reported in the province since July 2020.

However, he went on to add, Peshawar and south KP, particularly Bannu and DI Khan divisions still present the highest risk in the province with active virus circulation and needed maximum focus and peak performance.

The EOC coordinator hoped that with the current level of ownership by the government, motivation and hard work of the frontline workers and support of cross segments of society remaining challenges in polio eradication would be overcome and the last endemic region would be purged of the virus soon. He appealed to the parents to reject the propaganda against polio and fulfil their responsibility by getting children vaccinated during every campaign.