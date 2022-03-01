 
Tuesday March 01, 2022
Peshawar

Two shot dead over property dispute

By Bureau report
March 01, 2022

PESHAWAR: Two people were killed over a property dispute in Hayatabad on Monday.A police official said Ali Nawaz and Ayaz were killed when one Saeed allegedly opened fire on them at the Khattak Market over a property issue. The victims belonged to the Darmangi area. A case was registered.

