Three killed in firing at funeral

PESHAWAR: Three people were killed in firing during a funeral in Badaber village on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Monday. An official said two brothers Bilal and Hilal allegedly opened fire on their rivals during a funeral on Monday.
Three people identified as Shafi, Nazir and Amjad were killed in the firing. The accused managed to escape from the village along with other family members. The police lodged the case and conducted raids to arrest the accused. An official said explosives were hurled inside a factory in Hayatabad.
One of the locally made explosive device went off while a hand-grenade was defused by the bomb disposal unit. There have been reports of extortion calls to factory owners and other well-off people in the provincial capital in recent months.
