Tuesday March 01, 2022
Peshawar

Grenade lobbed into factory

By Bureau report
March 01, 2022

PESHAWAR: Unidentified attackers hurled a hand-grenade at a factory in Industrial Estate Hayatabad on Monday.An official said explosives were hurled inside a factory in Hayatabad. One of the locally made explosive device went off while a hand-grenade was defused by the bomb disposal unit.There have been reports of extortion calls to factory owners and other well-off people in the provincial capital in recent months.

