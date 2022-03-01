Grenade lobbed into factory

PESHAWAR: Unidentified attackers hurled a hand-grenade at a factory in Industrial Estate Hayatabad on Monday.An official said explosives were hurled inside a factory in Hayatabad. One of the locally made explosive device went off while a hand-grenade was defused by the bomb disposal unit.There have been reports of extortion calls to factory owners and other well-off people in the provincial capital in recent months.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The journalist community on Monday staged a protest against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act...
KABUL: The Taliban have clamped down on Afghans leaving the country as, separately, their forces continue a massive...
GWADAR: Thousands of people, including students, intellectuals, academicians, politicians, poets, singers, and others...
PESHAWAR: More than 6.3 million children will be vaccinated against polio as the March round of the anti-polio drive...
PESHAWAR: A Pakistani woman living in Dubai, United Arab Emirates , has appealed to the Sharjah family guidance court...
PESHAWAR: Two people were killed over a property dispute in Hayatabad on Monday.A police official said Ali Nawaz and...
