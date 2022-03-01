Mansehra residents link voting to land for graveyard

MANSEHRA: People of the city and its suburbs have displayed banners at different places, asking the tehsil mayor aspirants not to approach them for the vote if the land was not acquired for a graveyard.

The banners, which are displayed on premises of courts and its adjoining areas by the residents of upper and Lower Noguazi and Milandur Sharif localities, demand land for

the graveyard or else they would boycott the elections.

The locals believed that none of the political parties was sincere in addressing the shortage of space in the existing graveyards for burials. “In some areas, the dead are buried in old graves but even then neither the political parties nor the district administration is sincere about acquiring land for the graveyards,” said Khawar Abbasi, a local resident.

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had released an amount of Rs200 million in 2016 to acquire land for graveyard Mansehra city’s four urban union council but that amount couldn’t be utilised because of the differences among the political parties.Another area resident, Shabbir Ahmad, said that people had taken up the graveyard issue with the authorities times and again, but to no avail.