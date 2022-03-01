PhD thesis defended

HARIPUR: Dr Muhammad Asad Jan of the Department of Rural Sociology at Agricultural University completed his PhD under the supervision of Chairperson, Dr Bushra Hassan Jan.

He presented his research dissertation titled “Analysis of Dispute Resolution Council’s Effectiveness in Rural Areas of District Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan”. His dissertation has been endorsed by leading professors from Malaysia and Canada.Dr Asad successfully defended his dissertation by answering questions from participants and was declared eligible for the PhD degree on Monday.