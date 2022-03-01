PhD thesis defended

HARIPUR: Dr Muhammad Asad Jan of the Department of Rural Sociology at Agricultural University completed his PhD under the supervision of Chairperson, Dr Bushra Hassan Jan.
He presented his research dissertation titled “Analysis of Dispute Resolution Council’s Effectiveness in Rural Areas of District Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan”. His dissertation has been endorsed by leading professors from Malaysia and Canada.Dr Asad successfully defended his dissertation by answering questions from participants and was declared eligible for the PhD degree on Monday.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The journalist community on Monday staged a protest against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act...
KABUL: The Taliban have clamped down on Afghans leaving the country as, separately, their forces continue a massive...
GWADAR: Thousands of people, including students, intellectuals, academicians, politicians, poets, singers, and others...
PESHAWAR: More than 6.3 million children will be vaccinated against polio as the March round of the anti-polio drive...
PESHAWAR: A Pakistani woman living in Dubai, United Arab Emirates , has appealed to the Sharjah family guidance court...
PESHAWAR: Two people were killed over a property dispute in Hayatabad on Monday.A police official said Ali Nawaz and...
