Second Snow and Cultural Festival concludes in Swat

MINGORA: The Second Snow and Cultural Festival concluded here in the scenic Gabin Jabba Valley of Swat District on Monday.

The festival attracted tourists from across the country, where they were entertained with music performances, Judo, Wushu. Ski, TeQ Ball, Table Tennis, Badminton, Archery, Food Stalls, Food Courts, Children’s Games, Ice village, Khattak Dance and Rabab.

The tourists were also entertained with Kalashi drama, and traditional songs during the two days festival. “The purpose was to provide entertainment to the tourists, which would result in prompting tourism and local economy, said Junaid Khan, Swat Deputy Commissioner, adding that, such festival would be arranged every year on a regular basis.

A woman tourist from Islamabad Ainie Pasha told this scribe, that she visited Gabin Jabba for the first time along with her family and was fascinated by the nature, snowy peaks, and lush green meadows of the area. She asked the government to preserve the nature of the newly explored tourist destination point.

“The valley is exemplary beautiful, but the roads to the valley must be improved. If the communications road is built, the number of tourists would be multiplied”, said 20-year-old Natasha from Lahore, adding that she would invite her cousins to visit the valley.

A skiing player from Chitral, Nadim Khan, told The News, that after Malam Jabba Skiing Resort, this might be the best civil resort if the government gave attention to this area. He maintained that if the sports association provide the players with adequate facilities, the area could produce international level players to participate in the winter Olympics. The participant of the various sports was awarded prizes and medals at the concluding ceremony,