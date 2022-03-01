KPRA organises session for taxpayers

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Monday arranged an interactive session for taxpayers belonging to the private sector.

The event was arranged with technical support from UK Aid-funded SEED programme.Taxpayers belonging to various sectors, including telecommunication, hotels, restaurants, wedding halls, beauty salons and advertising were invited to the session to provide them with a forum where they can place issues related to Sales Tax on services before KPRA.

KPRA Director General Fayyaz Ali Shah thanked the participants for attending the interactive session in his welcome remarks.“The aim of the session was to provide an opportunity to our taxpayers where we listen to their issues and find out ways to resolve them,” he said, adding the KPRA had arranged seminars and workshops for its taxpayers’ facilitation and will continue to conduct such sessions in future.

Fayyaz Ali Shah spoke about the working of KPRA, performance and the efforts it has been making to facilitate its taxpayers and to improve its revenue collection.“We are trying our best to make tax filing easier for you,” he said, adding that video tutorials on processes relating to Sales Tax registration, tax payment and returns filling are available on the KPRA website and social media pages for taxpayers’ assistance.

The forum was opened for questions where the participants put up queries. The KPRA chief and his team responded to the questions and assured full support and cooperation from his team.“Public consultation on every issue is much needed and we are thankful to KPRA for consulting us and providing us the forum,” said Khalid Ayub, head of hotels and restaurants association.