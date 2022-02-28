No one really wants neutral establishment

It appears that each of the three leading political parties - PTI, PMLN and PPP - and their leaders want the establishment’s support for them but not for others. -The News/File

ISLAMABAD: “Neutral establishment does not suit the government,” a key federal minister told this correspondent whereas a leading opposition figure who otherwise vigorously speaks in public against the political role of the military confided, “For no-confidence to succeed the establishment’s support is a must.”

Background discussions with the politicians on the issue of no-trust move against the prime minister show their reliance on the military establishment to do “successful” power politics. What most of the politicians say in public about the establishment’s role is not meant by them.

It appears that each of the three leading political parties - PTI, PMLN and PPP - and their leaders want establishment’s support for them but not for others.



A leading member of the Imran Khan cabinet when asked about the neutrality of the establishment, said that a neutral establishment does not suit the government. He said when the establishment gets neutral, it means end of the government.

Interestingly PMLQ leader Kamil Ali Agha recently precisely said in a TV talk show what the minister told The News in confidence. Mr Agha was candid to say when the “state” (Establishment) becomes neutral, troubles start for the government.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has also been repeatedly saying that the Imran Khan government enjoys the blessings of the establishment (SAR PAY HATH). He even said that the opposition will only find the establishment's hand on its throat.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, told a private TV channel the other day that everyone – from Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to a common soldier – stands behind Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The citizens of Pakistan stand behind PM Imran Khan as well,” he had said. In the recent past, the PMLN has been talking of principles. It has been voicing its opposition to the establishment's political role and how the party and its leadership suffered at the hands of the latter. However, a background discussion with a key leader of the PMLN, shows that he clearly admitted that the party wants the establishment's push to remove the Imran Khan government.

He said that without the establishment's support, it is extremely difficult if not impossible to remove the prime minister. When probed, the leader does not mind the establishment's support to oust the government.

Ironically some of the opposition leaders even keenly await a clash between the government and establishment thinking that it would pave the way for the removal of the Imran Khan government.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday his party believed in the power of people, and demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan's facilitators should remain neutral, and no institution should go beyond its mandate.

Addressing the media at Bilawal House in Karachi, he said, “We demand that all institutions remain neutral. We believe if the establishment remains neutral, Imran Khan will be defeated in the no-confidence motion. We hope that all institutions will remain neutral as per the Constitution.”

Bilawal’s father and PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari recently hinted at establishment having contacted him and seeking his help to get out of the present political situation. Zardari had said that those who had formulas like minus-one were asking for his help but he told them to first send the Imran Khan government home.

Even otherwise during the recent years, Zardari has been alleged of playing as B-team of the powers that be. Prime Minister Imran is also dubbed as “selected” prime minister for having been elected as the consequence of what the opposition says “engineered” elections.