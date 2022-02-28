SCCI slams govt for FPA levy recovery, raising POL prices

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) through a resolution criticised the government for the imposition of fuel price adjustment in electricity bills and raising prices of petroleum products.

The SCCI asked the government to reconsider its policies or else it would scare away the investors from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The resolution was adopted at the Executive Committee meeting of the SCCI with its president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad in the chair.

SCCI senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, executive members Engr Manzoor Elahi, Pervez Khattak, Ghulam Hussain, Naeem Qasmi, Waqar Ahmad, Zahoor Khan, Malik Mohsin Sajjad, Minhajuddin, Zarak Khan, Farhad Asfandyar, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahmad Mustafa, Muhammad Arshad Siddique and Fazal Muqeem attended the meeting. The meeting slammed the government for the collection of the fuel price adjustment in power bills, jacking up the prices of petroleum products and failing to honour the commitment made with the business community. They complained that the Azakhel Dry Port in Nowshera lacked facilities and flayed the government for its anti-business policies.

The participants said though the provincial government had made tall claims about striking deals/MoUs worth billions of dollars during Dubai Expo 2020 to attract investors, it has adopted policies to close down the established businesses, industries in the province.