AJK PM vows to spend funds for uplift of masses

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the Dental College will be built in Kotli, corruption will not be tolerated in any department, money will be spent on the betterment of people.

Addressing a reception gathering here at Sarda rest house on Sunday the AJK premier said, ”bureaucracy has been told to work sincerely, there will be no commission, there will be quality of work and people's money will be spent on the people, there will be no excuse in this regard,.” He said, for the development of the state, everyone has to work together with sincerity, following the policy of austerity, saving government resources.

He said that the kitchen expenses of the Prime Minister's House have been reduced from Rs300,000 to Rs100,000 per day. He said that Allah Almighty has given him this position with the charity of his Beloved, so I will never be unresponsive to this position. “If the system is accepted wholeheartedly, it will be easier. I have confidence in my team.”

AJK PM said, “Ministers are members of Barrister Sultan Mehmood's team. I am also part of Barrister's team. Together we must find the path of development and humanity,” he said. The AJK prime minister said that Allah has blessed us to serve the people.

The prime minister paid tribute to Hazrat Sadiq Sahib for his religious services. He said that Kotli is a city of light, mosques and the people of Allah. Minister for Higher Education Zafar Iqbal Malik, Minister for Revenue and Custodian Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Chairman KDA Choudhry Muhammad Mehboob, Civil Society Representative (Ret) Judge Chaudhry Muhammad Ishaq also addressed the function.