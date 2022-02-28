Five arrested with illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI: Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, Naseerabad Police arrested two accused Sajid Mehmood and Ali Raza besides recovering 2 pistols of 30 bore from their possession.Similarly, Gujjar Khan Police held two accused, Tanveer Ahmed and Ehsanul Haq and recovered 2 pistols of 30 bore from their possession, while, Mandra Police nabbed, Muhammad Adil and recovered one 09mm pistol from him.