Infinix launches its first premier 5G smartphone

Lahore: Infinix today launched its first premier 5G smartphone, ZERO 5G, delivering the benefits of 5G – such as higher speeds, seamless connection, faster downloads and greater coverage more accessible than ever before.

The smartphone is integrated with a 6nm MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 master processor for high-performance gaming, a uni-curve design for a sleek look and feel, a 48MP AI Triple camera with 30x ultra-zoom for crisp close-ups of distant objects, a 6.78’’ FHD+ ultra-smooth display with 120Hz Refresh Rate and 240Hz Touch Sample Rate for lower latency and immediate responsiveness and a 5000mAh with 33W quick charge technology to power users through their entire day.

“Infinix is setting a strong course in today’s fast-growing marketplace and providing innovative, yet high-performance 5G technology that is more attainable to users through the new ZERO 5G smartphone,” stated Charles Ding, Deputy Product Director of Infinix Mobility. “Our innovation gives users a smartphone with better performance from a slimmer and stylish design that includes every key technology feature they are looking for in a 5G device that offers the most bang for its buck within its price range.”

Accelerate Your Day

Infinix is improving the user experience with 5G technology with super fast connectivity that better supports bandwidth-heavy apps such as gaming and video streaming. With the growing number of people using their smartphones for mobile gaming and streaming, 5G connectivity has become a crucial feature for smartphone devices.