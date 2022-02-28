‘16.2m saplings to be planted’

RAWALPINDI: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal has said that 16.2 million saplings would be planted in Rawalpindi division under spring plantation drive 2022.According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the commissioner had directed all the government departments concerned to play their role to make the spring plantation campaign a success.
