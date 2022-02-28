Dhoke Dalal College for Women: CM to perform ground-breaking on March 4, Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar would formally perform ground-breaking of the Government Degree College for Women Dhoke Dalal on March 4 and its construction work would be completed swiftly.

He said that only educated nations make progress and an educated mother is the guarantor of the best training of the next generation.He informed that three women universities were established in Rawalpindi besides setting up 60 educational institutions.

Talking to this agency, the interior minister said that a four kanal and three marlas land of the Evacuee Trust Property Board was taken in Dhoke Dalal to establish a women degree college while the Punjab government had already released Rs100 million for the construction of the college.

He further informed that a demand of Rs88 million has also been sent so that the project could be completed within shortest possible time frame.Sheikh Rashid Ahmed directed the authorities concerned that no compromise should be made on quality of construction work.

“The minister said that all the public sector educational institutions were being upgraded particularly in the areas of poor and lower middle class. “We are trying to establish an Information Technology University in the city,” he added.

Sheikh Rashid said, ?Rawalpindi was ranked 37th in terms of women’s education when I entered politics, but, today it is at first position.“Rawalpindi is at the top position in female education across the country. We tried to provide education facilities at the doorsteps of the female students,” he added.

When the actual educational institutions plan was conceived for promotion of education in Rawalpindi city then I selected Dhokes like Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Khabba, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Naju, Dhoke Elahi Bukish for establishment of schools and colleges as the citizens of labour class live in these Dhokes and cannot afford private educational expenses, he added.