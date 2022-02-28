TNFJ chief warns of larger protest if demands not accepted

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Quaid-e-Millat Jafaria Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi Sunday warned that if the government does not take decisions in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution and beliefs and ideologies of the Shia school of thought, then they can go for even larger protests for acceptance of their legitimate demands. Moosavi emphasised that mourning is the most effective and peaceful protest. He said this in his message to the country-wide mourning processions to mark the martyrdom of Imam Musa Kazim (RA) and agitate the alleged attacks on religious freedom, enshrined in the Constitution and controversial changes in the curriculum.

Peaceful mourning processions were taken out in all the major cities and towns throughout the country on Sunday and one big rally was taken out from Markazi Masjid of Imambargah G-6/2 to the Parliament House. “The government must not consider our patriotism and peace-loving nature as weakness. Today, we took the first step of mourning protest after repeated attacks on our ideology and beliefs,” he asserted.

Secretary General of Millat-e-Jafaria Syed Shujaat Ali Bukhari, Allama Basharat Emami, Haji Ghulam Murtaza Chauhan, Agha Murtaza Moosavi, Agha Ali Rohul Abbas Mousavi and other religious scholars and leaders were present during the Islamabad rally.

On this occasion, the resolution presented by Syed Abu Nasim Bukhari clarified that under a conspiracy, extremism is being promoted, the Constitution is being trampled through biased legislation. The resolution said that the condition for Zakireen to get certificates from Council of Islamic Ideology is reprehensible.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafaria (TNFJ) staged demonstrations across Punjab on Sunday on the appeal of its president Hamid Ali Shah Moosvi against the violation of the constitutional rights of the Shia community by restricting the mourning activities and denial of permission for new mourning processions.

Led by TNFJ leaders, Hussain Muqaddasi, Hasan Kazmi, Irshad Naqvi, Tibyan Abbas Zaidi, Zulfiqar Haider Naqvi, Nasir Bukhari, Zaki Hussain Naqvi, Waseem Hussain Gardezi, Imran Haider Naqvi, Qaiser Bukhari, Zaki Kazmi, the protesters staged a demonstration outside the press club, raising slogans and holding banners and placards.

The TNFJ spokesman presented the communique that new mourning processions and Majalis have been banned, besides registering cases against Majalis inside the compound and booking Ulema and Zakireen. It said the people appointed in government institutions and committees for representing Shias are not their genuine representatives but the blue-eyed of the ruling elite inducted under nepotism.