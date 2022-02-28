JI stages sit-ins against economic policies of govt

LAHORE: The Jamaat-e-Islami has started to stage sit-ins at two places in Lahore on Sunday, in its campaign of 101 sit-ins across the country, against the PTI-led federal government’s economic policies.

While addressing the sit-in at Thokar Niaz Beg, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq reiterated that the JI’s struggle was for enforcing Islamic system and an attempt to assure the provision of people's fundamental rights. He said the solution of the economic, political and social issues was merely in the system of Allah, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been raising slogan to make the country state of ‘Madina’ for many years but did nothing to enforce Islamic law or take any concrete action to eradicate interest based economy. Siraj said the PTI and the PPP are holding long marches to protect their respective political interests and governments.

Ameer JI said the country's economy has on the verge of collapse, as the PTI followed dictations from the IMF, also warned that Governor State Bank Raza Baqar should immediately be dismissed for facilitating the process to put the State Bank of Pakistan in to the IMF’s bucket.

He asked the prime minister to explain, if five years sentence would be given on fake news, then what punishment should be given for fake government and fake elections? Siraj said the existence of the PTI in the federal government was based on the lies, saying the economic hardships, inflation and unemployment have forced the people to commit suicides.