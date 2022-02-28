PM’s prediction about Shaheen Afridi lifting PSL trophy comes true

ISLAMABAD: Lahore Qalandars on Sunday defeated Multan Sultans to lift their maiden Pakistan Super League trophy. The Qalandars had triumphed over Sultans by 42 runs to end their title drought.

Ahead of the tournament, Prime Minister Imran Khan had met the winning team’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Aatif, skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi, upcoming talent Mohammad Zahid, and coach Aqib Javed.

The meeting had come a few days after Lahore had announced that Shaheen would lead their

side.

As soon as the announcement was made, many had questioned whether the Qalandars had made the right call by appointing Shaheen as their captain. However, PM Imran Khan, in his meeting with the Qalandars leadership, had lauded the team for giving Shaheen the key responsibility and predicted that the 21-year-old may guide his team to victory in the mega tournament.

The PM had said that choosing a young team captain was a good decision for the franchise. "Youth always change results, and the Lahore Qalandars could win the PSL trophy this time [due to this decision]," the prime minister was quoted as saying.

The Lahore skipper apart from fulfilling PM Imran's prediction has also become the youngest captain to lead a franchise to lift a major T20 tournament trophy, leaving behind Steve Smith, who led Sydney Sixers to a Big Bash League (BBL) title in 2012 when he was 22 years old.