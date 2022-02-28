Polio vaccination drive begins

LAHORE: The national campaign against polio will kick off from Monday (today) all over Pakistan, including Punjab.
It will be a five-day campaign including two days allocated for catch-up to reach the missed children”, the newly-appointed head of the polio programme and Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Coordinator Ms Syedah Ramallah Ali confirmed here on Saturday.
“Over 22 million children will be reached for vaccination during the campaign”, Ms Ramallah added.
Over 150,000 polio workers will participate in the campaign including area-in-charges, district and union council supervisors, mobile team, fixed team members and transit team members. The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre has deployed experts from all areas to facilitate preparedness and implementation of campaign activities by the local teams in priority areas.
All frontline polio workers have been thoroughly trained on Covid-19 SOPs, protocols, and preventive measures to be followed during household and field visits during vaccination, as well as have been fully equipped with PPEs.
