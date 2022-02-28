Archbishop of Canterbury leads mass at All Saints Church

PESHAWAR: The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby on Sunday visited the All Saints Church in Kohati Bazaar in the provincial capital which was hit by twin suicide bombings nine years ago.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Church of England, Justin Welby and President Bishop, Azad Marshal arrived at the All Saints Church along with Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council.

Strict security arrangements were made during the visit of the bishop to the city. A superintendent of police supervised the security inside the church. The archbishop led the Sunday mass at the church.

“I had been planning for a long to come here but events across the world did not let me come here. I feel strong after being here,” said the archbishop while addressing a number of people at the church.

The representatives of Muslims also met the archbishop who is on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

The All Saints Church was attacked by two suicide bombings on September 22, 2013, resulting in the death of at least 127 people and injuries to over 170 others.

The church which is sited within the old part of the city has unique architecture and was opened for worshipers on December 27, 1883.