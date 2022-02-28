LG polls Seats for non-Muslims to remain vacant

MANSEHRA: The seats reserved for non-Muslims in the tehsil councils of Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan would remain vacant as nobody filed nomination papers for them.

According to the Election Commissioner of Pakistan, none of the non-Muslims came forward to contest the second phase of the local government elections.

Some of the seats reserved for women in Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan would also remain vacant.

Torghar is leading with a total of 29 women contestants on the seats reserved and followed by Upper Kohistan. As many as three women are in the race for seats reserved for the women in Kolai-Palas and only one from Lower Kohistan.

The ECP said 84 contestants were in the run for slots of the mayor in Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi, Darband and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils.

As many as 1769 candidates are running for the general councillors seats in 194 village and neighbourhood councils in Mansehra.