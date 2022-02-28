Police ordered to lodge FIRs of street crimes

PESHAWAR: The officers of the capital city police have been directed to convert all the roznamchas and complaints about snatching, lifting and robberies into proper first information reports (FIRs) to give instant relief to hundreds of victims of street crimes in the provincial capital.

This will be a major development in providing relief to the victims if the order is implemented in letter and spirit and consistently since registration of hundreds of cases are being avoided every month only to give a rosy picture to the bosses and the government. After there is no FIR registered, neither the operational police nor the investigation wing follow up the case and the victim loses hope after a few days.

An official said that the order of registration of all the cases was issued by the new Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ijaz Khan to the superintendents of police, their deputies and station house officers.

“All the DSPs and SHOs have been clearly warned they will face the music if they avoid registering cases if someone approached the police after being robbed or their car, bike, phone or cash is snatched,” an official told The News. He added the same orders were issued about all other crimes so at least the victim can be provided some instant relief that his voice was heard.

The official said the police stations had innumerable cases that were not lodged properly, only to show better results and lower the number of crimes to the government, media and the bosses.

This practice has been going on for years, not only in Peshawar but all the districts in the province and the country.

Some cases are lodged only as roznamcha when the victims approach the high-ups or use other channels to get their cases registered.

There are reports that in scores of cases victims do not even approach the police now since they have no hope of any help from the force.

An official said that IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari had warned all the regional and district heads time and again to take action against the SHOs and senior officers involved in burking as they give a false picture of their areas to the bosses and government which not only encouraged the criminals but also damaged the image of the force. Peshawar as well as other districts have witnessed an increase in street crimes in recent months, especially after an increase in inflation, joblessness and the number of ice addicts. However, the official figures were quite satisfactory.

“Hardly anyone has been punished for depriving the public of their right of FIR that also encouraged the criminal rings who have no fear of police action,” said a source.

After an increase in crime, the Peshawar police force was directed to work on a 15-point strategy to go after the gangs involved in street crimes including, time and area wise crime heat mapping, focusing on the identified areas and timings, intensifying uniformed foot patrolling and deploying plainclothes men on streets.

The police have been directed to monitor the bailed out street criminals and interrogate those still behind bars, making them bound to turn up to the police stations regularly to monitor their activities.

Also, a special motorbike squad, Ababeel, has been introduced to increase visibility of the force and to rush to the spot within no time after any snatching or other crime.