SIs complain of being deprived of seniority

PESHAWAR: A number of police sub-inspectors recruited as constables have complained that they have been deprived of seniority after those recruited directly as assistant sub-inspectors are being placed senior to them in the departmental promotion board.

A number of the SIs said 32 of the officers recruited as ASIs were being placed senior to them. They said they were confirmed ASIs when they were recruited and as per the rules they should be placed junior to them.

“This is a great injustice if those recruited as ASIs after we were already in the same rank are placed senior to us. The bosses should look into it and do justice,” said some of the affected cops.