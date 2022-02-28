JI rally asks govt to relinquish power

SWABI: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) activists staged sit-in against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government at Karnal Sher Khan Chowk here on Sunday.
The JI workers from across Swabi and other districts reached the sit-in venue, while holding placards inscribed with various anti-government statements and chanting slogans against the ruling party, demanding the PTI leadership to immediately relinquish power. During the sit-in, traffic remained suspended on Swabi-Mardan, Swabi-Jehangira, Swabi-Topi and Swabi-Maneri roads.
