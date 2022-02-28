Urs of Pir Baba concludes

DAGGAR: The 452 Urs of Hazrat Pir Baba concluded here on Sunday with prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Makhdoom Syed Hussain Shah along with family members, local elders and a large number of devotees attended the Urs. Naat Khwani and Qawali were also held at the shrine. The shrine of Pir Baba was illuminated with colourful lights.

The Urs attracts a huge number of devotees from parts of the country every year. The devotees laid floral wreaths on the tomb of the Sufi saint. Lungar (free meal) was distributed among the devotees, including women and children. On the occasion, religious scholars threw light on the life and services of the saint.