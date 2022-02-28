Several rivals reconcile during dispute resolution campaign

MARDAN: Several rival families have reconciled during the dispute resolution campaign launched by the police, a senior official said on Sunday.

Speaking to journalists, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah said that in the light of instructions by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari, the police resolved 10 enmities in various tehsils of the district in recent weeks.

“Even today, an enmity between two families was resolved in Rustam area of Mardan district.

The enmity between the families of one Habib Nabi, a resident of Gujrat village in Mardan, and Munsif, a resident of Swabi district, had lingered on for years,” he said.

He added that elders of both the families declared at Sunday’s Jirga that they would live peacefully from now onwards.

“Resolving enmities can lead to peaceful society because enmities often lead to crimes like murder and others.

For this purpose of resolving enmities among people, we have established a mechanism whereby we gather information about serious rivalries through human intelligence and later we contact local elders so that different stakeholders get involved and the rival families bury the hatchet,” he added.

Discussing the recent jirgas, Dr Zahid said another rivalry was resolved between two families in Toru area regarding a land dispute last week while two other families also reconciled after years of enmity in Lundkhwar area of the district.

The official further said that besides jirgas, they were also holding public forums in the nook and corner of Mardan district under the directives of Inspector General Police Moazzam Jah Ansari and Regional Police Officer Yaseen Farooq.