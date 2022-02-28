Leading company seeks collaboration with GIK

SWABI: Delegation of Dawlance company, which was acquired by Turkish group five years back, has expressed readiness to establish strong bonds of collaboration with Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology

A four-member delegation of the company headed by Harun Bingöl, Director, Technologies, Dawlance along with the Research and Development Department of the company, Adnan Ahmed, Kazi Nasir and Syed Abdul Rafay visited the institute to establish good working collaboration to benefit from each other’s experiences while using the potential of the two organizations.

The delegation met Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector, GIK Institute, and held wide-ranging talks to work with GIK Institute.

Pro-Rectors, Deans, and Heads of Departments of GIK were also present on the occasion.

Harun briefed the Institute’s academia about their products in Pakistan and in various other countries, manufacturing processes, and future plans.

He said that they have planned to start working with prominent Pakistani universities, and GIK is one of the leading Institutes in the country, expressing his desire to hire its Electrical, Mechanical and Materials graduates, work with MS and PhD scholars and benefit from the expertise of the faculty.

Harun stressed the importance of research and development. He said diverting substantial resources to research and development was needed to improve the quality of its products and expand the scope of collaboration with the universities at the global level.

In Pakistan, he said they are in search of talented students in the engineering field. “We strive to hire young, energetic engineers and establish our industry in Pakistan’s Technology Zones,” he said.

The company has already hired engineers of GIK Institute in different departments of the company.

He shared the plan to hire 15 more, adding that they could collaborate with the students for final-year research projects and provide them a platform in their units for research and development.

Prof Dr Khalid said that teams of the two organizations would identify areas of collaboration and mutual cooperation to move forward while utilizing the expertise, knowledge, and potential of each other.