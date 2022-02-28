PM to survive no-trust move, claims Swati

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Sunday said that the divided opposition was in no position to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan from his office.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will survive the no-confidence vote as the opposition parties are not united and working to accomplish their personal agendas,” he told reporters in Oghi.

He said that the opposition parties’ leadership had plundered the national wealth and the country was suffering the consequences of it in terms of inflation.

“The prime minister is not responsible for the current high inflation in the country as this is the result of the corruption and money laundering committed by Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari and their families, ‘’ Azam Swati went on to add.

He maintained that his ministry had adopted a mechanism to pull the Pakistan Railways out of the annual deficit.

Swati also gave away election tickets to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf aspirants for the tehsil mayor slots at a ceremony held here.

“Mansehra and the rest of Hazara Division is our party’s stronghold and we are going to make history after securing almost all seats of mayor in seven districts of the division in the second phase of the local government’s elections,” he said.

Alleged drug peddlers arrested: The police have arrested the narcotics peddlers and seized contrabands, which were being smuggled out of the district.

A press release issued by the police department on Sunday said that the crackdown was initiated against the narcotics peddlers across the Mansehra.

It said police intercepted a vehicle in Perhana area after checking found around 3kg chars and arrested Mehboob Shah. According to a press release, in another action the police arrested Rafique Shah and seized over 2kg of charas from his possession in Balakot.