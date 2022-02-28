TNFJ stages rallies in KP

PESHAWAR: Tehreek Nafaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafariya (TNFJ) on Sunday staged protest rallies in various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to lay stress on the rights of the Shia community.

A protest rally was held outside the Peshawar Press Club. TNFJ provincial president Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah Advocate, general secretary Abu Jafar Kayani, Syed Nafees Rizvi, Allama Johar Mir, Hayat Ali Mir and Sajid Karbalayi led the rally.

The speakers said that they would not allow sectarian tensions to arise and make every effort for unity.

They said any curbs on the mourning protests amounted to the denial of the constitutional and legal rights of the Shia community. The speakers expressed reservations over the uniform curriculum which the government planned to introduce in the educational institutions.

They said the TNFJ chief Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi had a clear stand on such issues.

The speakers called for engaging the representative organisations of the Shia community to introduce a uniform curriculum that is acceptable to all schools of thought. The TNFJ staged protests as well outside the Mardan, Kohat and other press clubs as directed by the party chief.