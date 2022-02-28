Body formed to ensure drugs free environment on campus

PESHAWAR: Speakers at an event asked the students to stay away from using drugs to ensure a healthy academic career and also advocate a drug free environment on the campus.

The annual golden night event was arranged under the auspices of Students Literary Society (SLS) at Peshawar Public School and College. Students and senior faculty members attended the event

Four students’ societies were launched to ensure participation of students and teachers in co-curricular activities.

Students Anti-drugs Society (SAS), Students Scientific Society (SSS), Students Literary Society (SLS) and Students Sports Society (SSS) would be patronized by senior teaching faculty members to engage students in positive activities on the campus.

Addressing the event, Prof Sultan Khattak, vice-principal, said that students should participate in healthy academic, literary and cultural events for a better future and safe career ahead.

He praised the performance of the students and advised them to stay away from unhealthy practices including use of drugs and adopt exercise, reading sessions and sports to decompress stress. Students presented commendation shields to their senior teachers as a token to appreciate their hard work and commitment to their progression. Around 44 teachers received the awards. Social media sensation, Munir Bunir presented his poetry and received thunderous applause from the audience.

The VP also distributed awards and shields to the outgoing students for their outstanding academic performance during their stay in the institution.

Later the students performed different activities, including humorous sketches, poetry recital, declamation contest, tableau, national songs and traditional Pashto attanr.