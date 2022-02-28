Call to stop kids from undue use of cell phones

PESHAWAR: Parents were advised to stop children from unnecessary use of cell phones and the Internet and only concentrate on education as well as character building.

This was stated by of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar Chairman Prof

Nasrullah Khan Yousafzai while addressing a function organized in Charsadda in honour of 145 position-holder students of Peshawar Model School (PMS) Charsadda Branch who had got first, second, third and other positions in the Top 20 in the 2020-21 exam of the Peshawar Board.

According to a press release, the function was addressed by PMS Managing Director Khwaja Sheraz Nasir and school principal Nasrat Nazir. Position-holder boy and girl students and their parents attend the function.

The board chairman said that the e-marking of four subjects - Physics, Chemistry, English and Urdu - papers will be initiated this year for transparency and merit in the education system.

The official said the Charsadda district was full of talent. He said during the last two consecutive years, the PMS Charsadda Branch won the top three positions in the Peshawar Board annual exams.

Earlier, School Principal Nusrat Nazir threw light on the performance of the school.

The board Chairman Prof Nasrullah Khan Yousafzai and Managing Director Khawaja Sheraz awarded laptops, trophies, medals, souvenirs to the position-holder students.

The teachers who performed well were given gold fingers and appreciation certificates on the occasion. The students present tableaus and national songs.