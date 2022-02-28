‘16.2m saplings to be planted in Pindi’

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal has said that 16.2 million saplings would be planted in the Rawalpindi division under spring plantation drive 2022.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the commissioner had directed all the government departments concerned to play their role to make the spring plantation campaign a success.

He said that this time, plantation month would be celebrated in the Rawalpindi division under the spring plantation drive 2022. He informed that the Punjab government had set a plantation target of 16.2 million saplings for the Rawalpindi division under spring plantation drive 2022. He said that all available resources would be utilized to plant maximum saplings in different areas of the Rawalpindi division.

The commissioner said that the government’s 10 billion Tree Tsunami program is aimed at protecting our future generations.

He urged the citizens to actively participate in the tree plantation drive for a better future for the next generations, adding, Pakistan has been blessed with weather conditions that are suitable for every kind of plant.

The citizens and students of schools and colleges should also be motivated and involved in the spring plantation campaign, he said adding, the authority concerned should also make efforts to spread awareness about the importance of trees and plantation campaigns.