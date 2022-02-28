‘Stern action to be taken against route violators’

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take stern action against public service vehicles involved in non-completion of routes, misbehaviour with passengers, and overloading.

"Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes.

The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen," said SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar

Iqbal on Sunday while reviewing special reports submitted by the Special Squads constituted for checking of route completion.