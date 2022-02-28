Crossing roads

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the fact that pothole-ridden roads in Karachi are extremely unsafe for pedestrians, especially children. Also, since most people drive recklessly, people find it difficult to cross these roads.

My locality – Koohi Goth – has two schools. To get to these, children and parents must cross a busy road. However, most drivers passing by are speeding and do not seem to care for the safety of children. Our complaints to the traffic police have been in vain. The authorities must post traffic personnel to ensure that everyone is safe.

Sadaf Ameer

Karachi