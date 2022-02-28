Lost children

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the issue of human trafficking in Pakistan. One feels that the biggest reason for this such crimes is that the government simply does not seem to care. After all, the issue is not a new one. According to a report by the US department of state, 32,022 people became victims of human trafficking in 2020, of which, shockingly, around 7,000 were children.
The government must do all it can to curtail human trafficking in the country. The international community too must play its part and try to eliminate human trafficking rings across the world.
Peer Jan
Turbat
Where war wins, peace perishes. This is exactly what has happened in Ukraine. The consequences of this conflict will...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the fact that pothole-ridden roads in Karachi are extremely unsafe...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the problem of poor waste management in Karachi. Nearly...
For the last three months, residents of Soldier Bazaar have been facing gas loadshedding. I have submitted numerous...
Recent incidents of banning Muslim girls from taking classes for wearing the hijab in India have raised concerns about...
A common malpractice that many doctors in the country indulge in is the prescription of expensive brands to poor...
Comments