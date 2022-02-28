Lost children

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the issue of human trafficking in Pakistan. One feels that the biggest reason for this such crimes is that the government simply does not seem to care. After all, the issue is not a new one. According to a report by the US department of state, 32,022 people became victims of human trafficking in 2020, of which, shockingly, around 7,000 were children.

The government must do all it can to curtail human trafficking in the country. The international community too must play its part and try to eliminate human trafficking rings across the world.

Peer Jan

Turbat